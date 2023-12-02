monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,799 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $211.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.69.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $176.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.46 and its 200-day moving average is $163.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.72 and a beta of 1.18. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.