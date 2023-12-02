Morgan Stanley Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $180.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.18.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $198.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.85 and a 200-day moving average of $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of -170.72 and a beta of 0.81. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $207.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $644,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,092,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,438 shares of company stock worth $14,398,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $61,681,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 39,557.1% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Zscaler by 83.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.