MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 4,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.
MustGrow Biologics Stock Up 3.5 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.20.
MustGrow Biologics Company Profile
MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses on development and commercialization of natural biopesticides, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops; and TerraMG, a mustard-derived soil biopesticide technology for use as a preplant soil biopesticide for soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, such as fruits & vegetables, bananas, canola, and pulses.
