Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells $111,828.06 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $111,828.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,606.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NTRA opened at $58.46 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1,234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
