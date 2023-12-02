Natixis Acquires Shares of 57,711 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,711 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $45.17 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.