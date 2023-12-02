Natixis Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Natixis grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of ARE opened at $118.14 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 356.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

