Natixis Lowers Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $137.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.13.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

