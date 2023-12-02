Natixis Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Natixis lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average of $123.90. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

