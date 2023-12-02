Natixis Reduces Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Natixis decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,168 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,567,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,639,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $248.00 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.20 and a 200 day moving average of $225.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

