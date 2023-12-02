Natixis Takes $2.28 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Natixis purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Southern by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,905. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

