Natixis Trims Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Natixis trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,438 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 280.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.05, for a total transaction of $1,225,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,675.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,943 shares of company stock valued at $21,723,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.12.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $250.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

