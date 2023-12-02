Needham & Company LLC Increases nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target to $16.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

nLIGHT Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LASR stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.18.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Quarry LP bought a new position in nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in nLIGHT by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in nLIGHT by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

