New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given New $1.75 Price Target at Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CSFB decreased their target price on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in New Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in New Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

