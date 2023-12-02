NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NXE. Pi Financial boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th.
NexGen Energy Stock Performance
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
