NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NXE. Pi Financial boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

TSE:NXE opened at C$8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 8.20. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.75 and a 1 year high of C$9.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.06. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.74.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

