NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXGPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NEXT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($88.42) to GBX 7,300 ($92.21) in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,920 ($87.41) to GBX 7,150 ($90.31) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($101.05) to GBX 8,100 ($102.31) in a report on Friday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $84.75 on Friday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

