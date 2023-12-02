nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $627.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.18.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,337,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,990,000 after buying an additional 297,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,559,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,888,000 after acquiring an additional 130,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 203,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,357,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,999,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

