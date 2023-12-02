Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage on Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Hexcel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.36.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,983,000 after buying an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

