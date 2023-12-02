Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 39.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NOVT. StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $225,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,311,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $147.84 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.