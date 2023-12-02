Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,966,000 after acquiring an additional 170,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,801,000 after acquiring an additional 762,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,245 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $170.41 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.10.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

