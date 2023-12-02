NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $588.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $467.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $453.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.