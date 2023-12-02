NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE:SRV opened at $36.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $44.30.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
