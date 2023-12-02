NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SRV opened at $36.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $44.30.

Institutional Trading of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 287.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

