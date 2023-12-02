O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 273 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Wit LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $53.27 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

