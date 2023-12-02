O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Build-A-Bear Workshop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $317,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,687.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $317,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,687.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 21,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $584,574.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,881.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $1,011,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of BBW stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

