O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,006,000 after acquiring an additional 512,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after purchasing an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $99.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.66. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

