O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 171,170 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BankUnited by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 415.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 188,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 152,005 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.31.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 36.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

