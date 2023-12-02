O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 211.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,262,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 337,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $276.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.22. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $286.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

