O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $654.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

