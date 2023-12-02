O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $684,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $97,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.3 %

TROW opened at $102.45 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,895 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.