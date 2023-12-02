O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $569,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $262.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

