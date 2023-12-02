O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $671,000 in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 436.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

OPY stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $419.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $312.67 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Oppenheimer Profile

(Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

