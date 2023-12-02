O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 684 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after acquiring an additional 590,751,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,705,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $164,156.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $164,156.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.36. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

