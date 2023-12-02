O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 152.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,106,000 after purchasing an additional 147,652 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,895,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,566,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,544,000 after purchasing an additional 200,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.