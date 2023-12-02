O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 736 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $763,707.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,152,578.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,490 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $188.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.87 and its 200 day moving average is $146.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $188.37.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.