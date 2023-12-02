O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,396 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $227.92 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.43 and a 1 year high of $230.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.41.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

