Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Holdings Cut by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Olin by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 39,548 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 27.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after buying an additional 51,008 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Olin by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Olin by 50,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $48.31 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Olin’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Vertical Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

