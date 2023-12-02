Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.82.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

