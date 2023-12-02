Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $503,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.14. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

