ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,024,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,794,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,523,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 10.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,253,000 after acquiring an additional 49,857 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

