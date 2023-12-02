ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.16.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $84.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 8.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 99.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

