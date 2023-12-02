Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. EQT’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

