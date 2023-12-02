Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,355 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $52.88 on Friday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $42,211,168. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

