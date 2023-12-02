Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.23.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $117.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.