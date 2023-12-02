Ossiam Buys 9,517 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ossiam raised its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1,381.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Donaldson stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

