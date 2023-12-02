Ossiam Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 1,414,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $497,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $540.58 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $540.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $502.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,829 shares of company stock worth $914,671 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

