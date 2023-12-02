Ossiam Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ossiam raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST opened at $351.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.15. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.15 and a 1 year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.25.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

