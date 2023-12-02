Ossiam Purchases 296 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Get Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Up 3.1 %

SPG stock opened at $128.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average of $113.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.