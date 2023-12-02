PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Boosted by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.5 %

PCAR opened at $93.18 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $93.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

