Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Stake Lowered by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Shares of PTLC opened at $42.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

