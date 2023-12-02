Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Increased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,287 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,844 shares of company stock worth $97,956,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $296.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $296.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.66.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

