Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,343 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of RingCentral worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

